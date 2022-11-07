2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Evans Etti has been rewarded for his outstanding performance for his Chinese side Heilongjiang Ice City.

He has been named in the second-tier Chinese league team of the week after his heroics for his side.

The lanky forward scored twice as his side defeated Nanjing City on Friday to move tenth on the league table.

Etti handed his side a two-goal lead as he scored in the 29th and 59th minutes before Nanjiang City pulled on back through Zhang Xinlin.

The former Accra Lions striker was named Man of the Match following his two-goal heroics.

The Ghanaian has been in great goal-scoring form this season as he has eight goals to his credit this campaign.

The powerful forward is hoping to lead his club to the Chinese Super League, having joined them in 2021 following an outstanding campaign in Ghana's Division One League with Accra Lions.