1 hour ago

Ghanaian football sensation Evelyn Badu has embarked on a new chapter in her career by signing with FC Fleury 91 Feminines in France, marking her transition from Norway after two successful seasons.

The 21-year-old starlet, renowned for her prowess on the field, has inked a deal with the French side that extends until 2025, as confirmed by FC Fleury 91 Feminines.

Badu's stint in Norway saw her don the colors of Avaldsnes, where she showcased her talent with two goals in 25 appearances. However, despite her contributions, Avaldsnes faced relegation from the Toppserien league last season.

Joining Badu in the unveiling at FC Fleury 91 Feminines is Bernadette Ngaseh Mbele, a prominent figure in Cameroonian football.

Badu's remarkable achievements include being crowned the 2022 CAF Women Youth Player of the Year, alongside clinching the prestigious title of CAF Women Interclub Player of the Year.

With her exceptional skills and accolades, Badu is poised to make a significant impact on FC Fleury 91 Feminines as she continues to ascend in her football journey.