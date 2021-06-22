17 minutes ago

Ghana has been on a wild goose chase for England-born Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The West African nation seemingly intensified their pursuit of the talented winger since he returned to holidays from his base in England.

Despite playing for England, Hudson-Odoi can still switch nationality and play for Ghana with the new FIFA rules.

Ghana's efforts seemingly is being thwarted by former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko star Charles Taylor who has advised the winger not to think of switching nationality to play for Ghana.

He has told the Chelsea youngster that even if it's U-100 in England he should play there than considering playing for Ghana.

Taylor further added that Ghana specializes in ending careers.

“If Odoi is listening to me, I will advise him not to think of playing for the Black Stars. He should continue playing for England even if it is under 100, he should play for them than to play for the Black Stars. Ghana is ending career” he said on Angel TV.

Since being in Ghana he has been taken to the seat of government to see the President Nana Akufo-Addo who tasked the Sports Minister to do everything possible to get the youngster to play for Ghana.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was snubbed by England manager Gareth Southgate for the Euro 2020 tournament that is currently underway.

The Chelsea winger is among a host of UK-born players Ghana is targeting with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Brighton's Tariq Lamptey the others.