1 hour ago

Former Ghana International Godwin Attram says he habours no ill feeling for missing out on Ghana's maiden appearance at the World Cup in 2006.

The midfielder contributed enormously during the qualifiers but was snubbed during the mundial as he did not make the cut.

Attram was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the ill fated AFCON 2006 tournament where Ghana exited at the group stage.

“I have never regretted not going to the World Cup (2006). It is a big stage but I went to the U17 World Cup in 1997 as well. If it is not meant to be, you cannot force it," he told Joy FM.

"Some of them went to the world cup, where are they now?"

He says legends who won AFCON for the country never played at the mundial and how much more him.

"Legends like Abedi Pele and Mohammed Polo won AFCONs but wanted one thing, to qualify the country to the world cup. They were crying [when they couldn’t do it]. I helped the nation to qualify for the world cup and I am happy with that.” he told JOY Sports.

Ghana reached the round of 16 before succumbing to Brazil after qualifying from a group which contained USA,Czech Republic and Italy.