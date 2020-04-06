32 minutes ago

Bernard Don Bortey has waded into the debate about who was a better football between himself and his former Hearts of Oak teammate Charles Taylor.

There has been a raging debate among football loving fans on social media as to who is the better footballer between the pair.

Don Bortey says there is no debate about this as he was the best during his days and that Charles Taylor was nowhere near him.

He says even former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah feared him how much more Charles Taylor.

The 37 year old contends that its unequivocal he was a much better footballer than his former teammate.

"I'm better than Charles Taylor," he told Sikka Sports.

"You don't need to brag on radio when you believe you are better than me. People should judge your performance on the pitch. Stephen Appiah is even afraid of me, he knows I’m a wizard in football," he added.