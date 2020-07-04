1 hour ago

Ghanaian international, Anthony Annan continued his impressive form for Finnish side FC Inter in their 2-0 away triumph at FC Haka on Sunday.

The experienced midfield anchorman lasted the entire duration of the tie as his club continue their chase for the top of the Veikkausliiga table after match week 6.

FC Inter began the game on a high note which culminated in an opening goal through Brazilian Antonio Costa Morais just two minutes after kick off.

The game went into the break with both sides failing to register any more goals.

The second half saw FC Inter push for a second goal and their pressure eventually paid off in the 57th minute from the foot of Aleksi Paananen to seal a 2-0 victory at the Tehtaan Kentta.

The 2-0 away win retains FC Inter in second with 13 points, one behind leaders KuPS after 6 matches.