41 minutes ago

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication team, Eric Adjei, has attributed all the bad press about former President John Dramani Mahama’s administration to the ruling government.

He also claimed the introduction of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) concession was a way to manipulate the system and milk the state by leading figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their personal comfort.

“When you go looking for Satan and come across any NPP member arrest him . . . Every member of the government in power is a connection [guru] person, always seeking contracts in the name of government for their personal interest that will cause financial loss to the state," he alleged.

A charged Eric Adjei, contributing to discussions on UTV’s Late News, outlined some corrupt practices perpetrated by members of the current administration that makes them stand head over shoulders over their contemporaries on the corruption measuring scale.



Peacefmonline