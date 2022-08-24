12 minutes ago

Ghana and Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh says that playing in the second tier of English football is very difficult as the intensity is very high.

He says that there is constant running for 90 minutes in every championship game making it very difficult to play in.

The former Dreams FC striker joined the English Championship side from Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor this summer.

Despite failing to score he provided two assists last week as his side lost 5-2 to WBA and also won a penalty in his side's win against Bristol City.

Tetteh says that he was mentally prepared for the English game but adds that the intensity in the Championship is very high.

"Before I came here, I spoke to a few fans. They told me how it is here, so I think (I was) already mentally prepared," he said.

“It is difficult, but I think I’m trying my best to get used to it. I’ve not played in any league that has a high intensity like this. I’m trying to get used to it. Everyone is just running for 90 minutes," he added.

He will be hoping for a place in Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.