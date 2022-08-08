1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari is the darling boy of Serbian side Red Star Belgrade after his hattrick last week for his side.

He says that he is delighted with his performance and that everything looks like a dream to him.

"I still can't get over the excitement. Everything is like a fairy tale, like a dream. We showed a great game and that we are a real team. We won a big victory, but we don't think of going to Armenia for the second leg as a tourist. This team doesn't think like that. So, with full concentration and respect for the opponent, we want to show how professional we really are "says Bukari in an interview with Serbian portal Sportal.

Crvena Zvezda beat Pyunik 5- 0 in the first game of the third round of Champions League qualification at home, and Osman Bukari was the absolute hero of the red and white team.

The Ghana player scored a hat-trick and registered an assist when he beat Kings Kangwa for the second goal of the Serbian champions.

There are two of them, and they are Dejan Lekić and El Fardu Ben .

The Ghanaian has now scored five goals in five games for Red Star Belgrade in all competitions since joining the club.

He becomes only the third player in the 21st century to score three goals in a European match for Serbian champions.