1 hour ago

Former AshantiGold captain, Tijani Joshua has sung the praises of Kotoko’s head coach Maxwell Konadu.

According to Joshua, he has met a lot of coaches who have been good to him but Maxwell Konadu stands tall among them all.

“I have met a lot of good coaches with different styles of coaching.”

“I have learnt a lot from all the coaches I met.”

“However Maxwell was the first Coach to invite me for national team duties.”

“If he did not take me to Wa All Stars I might have got to where I am now.”

“That is why I always praise him wherever I go.” Tijani Joshua told Akoma fm of Kumasi.

Konadu snapped up the experienced left back from Sekondi Hasaacas to the then Wa All Stars when he(Konadu) was at the helm between 2009-2011.

Tijani Joshua who began his senior domestic career in Ghana played for Sekondi Hasaacas for three seasons before switching to Wa All Stars where he spent another three seasons.

From the Upper West Region with Wa All Stars, Joshua moved down South to AshantiGold in 2013.

He played for the Miners in a whopping six season career before deciding on personal reasons to leave the club.

He reportedly tried out at Nigerian club, Enyimba but failed to make the grade.

He returned to Ghana and was a free agent until he signed for former Ghana Premier League Champions, Aduana Stars for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Tijani Joshua played under Maxwell Konadu in the U23 national team.

He was a member of the local Black Stars under Maxwell Konadu that won the 2013 WAFU Tournament hosted in Ghana.

He was also a member of the Championship for Africa Nations (CHAN) team that placed 3rd at the tournament in South Africa where Ghana lost to Libya.

Tijani Joshua wasted the last penalty that gave Libya the 4-3 win to claim their first CHAN trophy.