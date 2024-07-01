6 hours ago

Former Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng has been appointed as the first-team coach at English Championship side Coventry City.

The ex-Aston Villa and Middlesbrough midfielder steps back into management after his dismissal as Ghana's assistant coach following the Black Stars' disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ivory Coast.

Boateng joins Rhys Carr as the latest addition to Coventry's technical team, with immediate effect. Coventry City will begin their pre-season preparations this week ahead of the upcoming season.

Boateng has a history with Coventry City, having played for the club during the 1998/99 season. He made 57 appearances and scored seven goals, including a memorable brace against Aston Villa.

“We are very pleased to welcome George and Rhys to Coventry City,” said manager Mark Robins.

“They both impressed us during the extensive recruitment process for this important role and each brings key skills to the football department.

Their experience and knowledge will greatly aid our work to maximise the performance and preparation of our team, both in advance of, and on matchdays. We are excited to begin working with them.”