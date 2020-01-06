1 hour ago

Erstwhile coach of the senior men's national team Kwasi Appiah has confirmed that preliminary talks have taken place with the Football Association of Sudan.

According to the former Ghana coach, talks began with the authorities of the Sudan FA on Sunday but it's too early to talk of any progress.

The coach confirmed in an interview with ghanasoccernet.com that he has been contacted about the vacant Sudan job.

''We started talking yesterday (Sunday) and so it's true, but these are preliminary talks. We are talking so we will see what happens," he said

Kwasi Appiah was relieved of his post after the GFA failed to renew his contract which expired at the end of last year.

Sudan have been without a coach since former Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Logarusic was sacked in December 2019.

Kwasi Appiah is well known in Sudan after his exploits with Sudanese top-flight side Al-Khartoum Al Watani SC from 2014 to 2017.