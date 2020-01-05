3 hours ago

Erstwhile coach of the senior men's national team Kwasi Appiah has expressed his gratitude to for the opportunity afforded him to coach the national team.

In a letter released through his foundation, the ex Ghana Black Stars coach says he is always happy when associated with the Black Stars when as a player and also a coach.

He went on to thank the President of the land H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, the GFA, players he worked with,back room staff and entire nation for their support.

LETTER BELOW: