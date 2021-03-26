13 minutes ago

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Abubakari Damba has heaped praises on Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Abalora for his outstanding form during Ghana's 1-1 drawn game against South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The former WAFA goalie was handed only his second Ghana cap after injury prevented first choice Richard Ofori from joining his teammates in camp.

Razak Abalora pulled off fantastic saves as in the first half he tipped over a Themba Zwane shot among other impressive stops.

Although he could not keep a clean sheet as Percy Tau scored three minutes after Mohammed Kudus had given Ghana a 1-0 lead on the 48th minute.

South Africa after drawing level pushed for the elusive equalizer but the Asante Kotoko goalkeeper stood tall in between the sticks as Ghana qualifed for the AFCON tournament next year in Cameroon.

Abubakari Damba lauded the former Azam Fc goalkeeper for his outstanding display in the draw against South Africa and believes Ghana has a capable replacement for the injured Richard Ofori.

The goalkeeper was among three other local players namely Abdul Ganiyu and Kwame Opoku who were handed starts against the Bafana Bafana.