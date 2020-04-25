22 minutes ago

Former Black Stars Management Committee Member, Yaw Boateng Gyan has warned clubs against imposing pay cuts on the players.

“How much do the clubs pay these players talkless of slashing their salaries?”

“If you compare what clubs pay players outside, it’s quite huge so when you talk of cutting their salaries it is understandable.”

“If player salaries were good in Ghana we could talk about pay cut but not at this time.”

“Apart from Kotoko,Hearts and a few clubs who pay quite a good salary, the remaining clubs are struggling to talk of pay cut.”

“If the GFA and government can put a system in place to support the players, it will help a great deal.” Boateng Gyan told Akoma fm.

The global Coronavirus pandemic has forced some European clubs to agree with their players over salary cut as a result of financial pinch.

Asante Kotoko were on the verge of forcing a 40% pay cut down the throat of its players but a silent revolt by the playing has halted the initiative.

Juventus, Barcelona, Fortuna Düsseldorf are but a few clubs who have agreed with their players over a slash in weekly and monthly salaries.

Other clubs are equally in talks with their playing body to take a pay cut.