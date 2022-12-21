24 minutes ago

Former Hearts and Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe has been remanded in Police Custody until 4th January 2022 after he pleaded not guilty to a charge of defrauding under false pretence.

An Accra Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Mr Samuel Bright Acquah has remanded the ex-footballer for defrauding a former footballer George Boateng of an amount of $40,000.00.

According to the brief facts presented to the court by the prosecutor Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa, the Ghana Premier League goal-king collected an amount of $40,000 from George Boateng also another former footballer domiciled in Germany to buy and ship a 4 x4 Lexus vehicle for him in Ghana.

Per the brief facts, the accused person who was once a former footballer who played in Germany was once under the management of the complainant.

In the year 2020, both parties met in Ghana where the complaint told the accused person during their conversation that he needed a 4x4 Lexus vehicle to buy.

The accused also then informed the complainant that he is now into imports and agreed to buy and ship the vehicle to Ghana at the cost of $40,000.00 the cedi equivalent of GHc265, 200.

On 8th January 2021, the complainant transferred the said amount into the accused's person's bank accounts with First Atlantic Bank Account which he confirmed receipt via a telephone call.

Tagoe promised to deliver the vehicle on 30th March 2021 but the date elapse and he failed to honour his part of the bargain as promised.

The accused then called the complainant to plead for two more weeks which the complainant obliged him but the two weeks elapsed and still, the vehicle was not delivered.

On 27th April 2021, the accused person came to Ghana and when he called the accused he confessed that he has used the money to resolve a pressing personal issue and could not import the vehicle as promised.

The accused promised to repay the money as he was seeking a bank loan from his banker's to clear the debt but after growing impatient, the complaint reported the matter to the Police.

When the accused was arrested, he admitted the offence and pleaded for two weeks to repay the money but failed to settle his indebtedness.

Counsel for the accused George Asamani prayed to the court to admit his client to bail but his prayer was rejected as the prosecution told the court that the accused is a flight risk.

Tagoe played for Hearts of Oak and also has spells with German side TSG Hoffenhiem and was also part of Ghana's 2010 World Cup squad.