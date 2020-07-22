1 hour ago

Zwickau, GERMANY: Middleweight boxer Kofi Jantuah of Ghana poses during an official training session 09 May 2006 in Zwickau, eastern Germany. Jantuah prepares for the IBF World Championship title fight against Germany's Arthur Abraham taking place 13 May 2006. AFP PHOTO DDP/UWE MEINHOLD GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read UWE MEINHOLD/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Ghanaian boxing giant Kofi Jantuah who retired more than a decade ago from the boxing scene has bemoaned the slow pace of boxing development in the country and has vowed to revive boxing in the Ashanti Region.

The WBC International Light Middleweight Champion was one of the few boxers to have emerged from the Ashanti Region with Bokum in the Greater Accra Region the hub of boxers.

Speaking in an interview to Kumasi based Akoma 87.9 FM from his Las Vegas base in the USA, he stated .

" I'm planning something to support boxing in the region, when everything is ready, you will see it"

"There's no decent boxing gym in Kumasi, boxing has not been decentralised well in Ghana so the talent is only residual in few places, our leaders don't understand boxing" I m planning something but it's nor ready yet" he revealed.

In his prime in the 90's, Kofi Jantuah fought against the likes of Kassim Ouma for the IBF light middleweight world title, Dmitry Pirog, Daniel Santos, Donny McCrary, Jaime Manuel Gomez, and Marco Antonio Rubio with wins against Santos, McCrary, and Rubio.

After his retirement the boxer from Kumasi who proved that the Ashanti Region can boast of pugilist is now domiciled in the USA,Las Vegas, Nevada where he is a boxing trainer with the Floyd Money Mayweather Team (TMT).