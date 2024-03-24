5 hours ago

Former Chelsea star Geremi, 45, has initiated divorce proceedings after DNA tests revealed that his wife's ex-partner fathered their twin children.

Court documents filed in Geremi's native Cameroon cite his wife Laure's infidelity as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage, stating that she "destroyed the harmony" of their relationship with her "abject behavior."

According to the documents, Laure's "repeated lies" and her claim that the twins born in June 2008 were Geremi's children led to their marriage.

However, the revelation of the children's true paternity caused significant emotional distress to Geremi and led to the breakdown of their marriage.

The court filings also allege that Laure's actions psychologically harmed Geremi.

Geremi, a former Cameroon international, enjoyed a successful football career, including stints at Chelsea and Real Madrid.

During his time at Chelsea from 2003 to 2007, he made 109 appearances and scored four goals. He also won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League twice with Real Madrid and had a brief spell at Newcastle United.