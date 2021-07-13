1 hour ago

An ex-convict, who poses as a beggar along the Achimota-GIMPA road in Accra, has been arrested for stealing from a motorist along that road.

Ofori Kwabena was arrested after he and his accomplice, currently on the run, stole a Lenovo laptop and a Samsung Note 10 mobile phone from the motorist.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, said Ofori and his accomplice were arrested by some other road users and a police patrol team at the GIMPA junction at about 7:15 p.m. on July 2, 2021, after they had given the two a hot chase.

She said Ofori posed as a beggar and approached the motorist, who was driving at a slow pace in a traffic jam.

Theft

While the victim’s attention was on Ofori, who was requesting for money, Ofori's accomplice took the Samsung Note 10 mobile phone and the Lenovo laptop from the vehicle at the blind side of the driver.

Ofori and his accomplice then took to their heels.

A taxi driver who witnessed the incident raised an alarm, and with the assistance of other road users and a police patrol team, the suspects were given a chase.

Ofori was arrested in the process and the police retrieved the laptop, but Ofori's accomplice escaped with the mobile phone.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ofori was an ex-convict, who was arrested in 2016 for stealing a mobile phone at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

He was prosecuted and sentenced to eight months in prison, which he served at the Nsawam prison.

Source: graphic.com.gh