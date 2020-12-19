8 hours ago

Mythical Musician Ex Doe together with Award-Winning Musicians such as Fameye, Lil Win , Epixode, Tulenkey are among the musicians who will join the Wusie hitmaker Article Wan On the 20th December 2020 at The Luxury Beach located at Botianor, Accra.

Mumbling to Article Wan about the upcoming event which sees his Fans and music lovers coming together to celebrate the pre-Christmas party him and other music acts he highlighted that the time is now for him to bring his fans closer to him and interact with them.

"I'm very enthusiastic this event will be one of the best as a musician because a lot of my colleague artists will be joining me to make this a notable one and since we are in the COVID-19 era all the protocols and precautionary measures will put in place".

"Some of the fans are saying that this is a Xmas pre-party and I side with them on that because this will serve as the gateway for the Christmas festivities to Continue. I also urge the fans out there not to forget to promote my new single Wusie(Smoke) to that it reaches many people both home and abroad. Article Wan amplified.

Devotees who will join these stars at The Luxury Beach are expected to jam to hit tracks from Ex Doe, Fameye, Tulenkey, Epixode, Lil Win , Darling Gage, Article Wan including his new single Wusie(Smoke) which was released some few weeks ago.

Article Wan though in the COVID-19 era endured to organized a peace Concert before the 2020 General elections were clenched.