2 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has announced his intention to vie for the vacant Ejisu NPP Parliamentary seat, left vacant following the passing of Hon. John Kumah.

Nyantakyi, currently serving a ban from football-related activities due to his involvement in the Number 12 documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, aims to contest in the upcoming NPP primaries.

The Ejisu parliamentary primary is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2024, with nominations for aspiring candidates opening on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, and closing on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

In a statement, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong emphasized that all eligible individuals would have access to purchase nomination forms, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

Nyantakyi's eligibility for the Ejisu seat stems from his maternal roots in the constituency, despite his father hailing from Wa.

A legal practitioner by profession, Nyantakyi served as President of the GFA from 2005 until 2018, bringing extensive experience to his bid for political office in Ejisu.