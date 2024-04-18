5 hours ago

Former Ghana coach Chris Hughton is currently the frontrunner for the vacant position of Republic of Ireland's manager, with discussions set to take place in Dublin with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

Initially considered for the role after Stephen Kenny's departure last November, Hughton's commitment to coaching Ghana prevented him from accepting the offer at the time.

However, recent developments have made him available for consideration once again.

While the FAI had intended to announce a new appointment this week, plans were postponed as talks with Hughton progressed, sparking speculation about his potential selection.

Hughton, who made history as the first mixed-race player to represent the Republic of Ireland, boasts an impressive international career with 53 caps and a goal to his name.

His experience includes notable appearances in the European Championship of 1988 and the 1990 World Cup.

Following his retirement from playing, Hughton transitioned into management, overseeing English clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich City, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

While his tenure with the Ghana national team resulted in mixed outcomes, with four wins, five draws, and four losses, Hughton's pedigree and experience make him a compelling candidate for the Republic of Ireland's managerial role.

The bookmakers are saying Chris Hughton is leading the race to be named the new Ireland coach.

LATEST ODDS ⚽🇮🇪

NEXT ROI MANAGER

🔸Chris Hughton 11/4

🔸John O'Shea 4/1

🔸Steve Bruce 9/2

🔸Lee Carsley 10/1

🔸Willy Sagnol 10/1

🔸Roy Keane 16/1 #ChrisHughton #FAI 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ehV12Gnkcg