Former Ghana and Al Ahly forward, Felix Aboagye has disclosed that he picked a “stubborn character “ from Egyptian legend, Hossam Hassan.

Aboagye who shot to fame with the Egyptian giants was questioned by fellow international, Afo Dodoo on why he looks gentle off the field but stubborn on the field.

Aboagye in a response via Facebook, admits that he pick the second character from Hossam Hassan while playing for Al Ahly.

The former deputy coach of Liberty Professionals played for the then Ghana Premier League Club, Dawu Youngsters before joining Al Ahly for five seasons where he won numerous trophies.

The current deputy coach of Elmina Sharks was noted for his goal scoring prowess with the national team during his hay days.

He was part of Ghana’s Olympic team in 1996 in Atlanta.

He has quite a rich career having played for Greek giants, Olympiacos before romancing with clubs in Kuwait and India.