1 hour ago

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - JUNE 26: Goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda of Ghana makes a save at a header at goal by Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Portugal and Ghana at Estadio Nacional on June 26, 2014 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Fatau Dauda, former goalkeeper for Ghana, has shared insights into the significance of representing the national team, highlighting how it transformed his life.

The ex-Ashantigold and Legon Cities shot-stopper revealed that playing for Ghana at the international level had a profound impact on his life, particularly in terms of recognition and personal achievements.

Dauda recounted how his involvement with the national team led to significant milestones, such as the opportunity to build his first house after participating in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.

"Because of the national team, when police officers meet me on the road, they stop, salute and exchange pleasantries with me. Think of this, it’s a very deep thing.

When doing something, do it with passion because that’s what will keep you going,” he expressed during his first address following his appointment as Black Stars goalkeepers trainer.

Reflecting on his journey, Dauda emphasized the transformative power of representing Ghana on the international stage.

Despite facing challenges and periods of absence from the national team, he remained motivated by the experiences and opportunities it provided.

“I went to the 2008 AFCON with Ghana and after that, I was out of the team for so many years. But with what I got from the 2008 AFCON, I managed to build my own house.

My father and mother had a house but I realised that it’s a family property and I have sisters and brothers so I went to get my own house,” he shared.

Dauda highlighted how national assignments served as a significant source of motivation, driving him to persist despite setbacks.

His determination ultimately paid off when he was called up for qualifiers of the 2012 and 2013 AFCONs in November 2012.