Former Ghana goalkeeper, George Owu has stated that he started his career as an outfield player.

“I started playing at Lintop Babies in Takoradi.”

“When I started I was a player and not a goalkeeper.”

“However I used to play in community football and that was when people realized I could be better as a goalkeeper.”

“As a result I decided to switch from playing to goalkeeping.”

“I spent two years in colts football after the switch and in one of our games, Sekondi Hasaacas were impressed with my performance and they came for me.” George Owu told Akomah fm in Kumasi.

The retired goalkeeper had a rich domestic goalkeeping career having played for giants, Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold.

The 37-year-old cut his senior career teeth with Sekondi Hasaacas before joining Asante Kotoko for the 2002/2004 Ghana Premier League season.

He left Kotoko for AshantiGold in the 2005/2007 season.

His glittering career began taking an upward spiral when he left AshantiGold for Egyptian club,Al Masry where he spent 3 seasons.

He returned home to keep for Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs in the twilight of his career.

He was part of the Ghana Black Stars team at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

He was Ghana’s number 1 at the 2008 AFCON hosted in Ghana.

George Owu played a role in Ghana’s U-20 second place finish at the 2001 FIFA World Cup in Argentina.

He finally bade good bye to football after a brief stint with former club, Sekondi Hasaacas.