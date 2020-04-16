39 minutes ago

Former Ghana international, Felix Aboagye has opened up on the club that shot him to fame in his career.

Aboagye played for two Egyptian giants, Al Ahly SC and Zamalek in a combined six year period.

In an open forum with his followers on Facebook, Aboagye revealed that Al Ahly shot him to stardom in his long stay in Egypt.

The now deputy Elmina Sharks coach joined Ahly in 1993 through to the 1998 season from the then Ghana Premier League Club, Dawu Youngsters where he won not less than 10 trophies.

He later left to play for a host of clubs including Greek top flight side, Olympiacos, Al Nasr Sports Club and Qatar Sports Club before returning home to play for Dansoman Liberty Professionals for just a season.

He returned to Egypt for the 2001/2002 season with Zamalek SC.

Felix Aboagye has had stints with clubs in Kuwait and India since leaving Zamalek after just a season.