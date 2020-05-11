33 minutes ago

Former striker of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, Edward Afum has described his brief stay at Great Olympics as the most difficult.

The Rasta-haired forward played for Accra Great Olympics on return from Asia.

The 29-year-old has been narrating his hellish ordeal in an interview with Adamu Muftawu.

“The little I can say is between Hearts Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics, I found life tough at Great Olympics.”

“At Great Olympics I signed a 2-year contract but I was not given GHc 1 cedi.”

“I played for one season but I was still not given any money as signing on fee.”

“I spent my own money for transport to training and back home as I stayed at Afienya and that is quite far.”

“We trained at Korlebu,Accra and I spent almos GHc30 cedis daily on transport.”

“I was told that I will be reimbursed my transportation but the one to do that had travelled.”

“Sometimes after matches you are given GHc20 cedis and sometimes you are given GHc100 cedis as winning bonus.”

“It sometimes take months before salaries are settled by management.”

“If you talk about the predicament you they will say you complain too much about money.”

“We also have families to take care of and as well paying bills and other stuffs.”

“Without signing on fees and delay in salaries makes it difficult to manage.”

“So I think I had so many issues at Great Olympics.”

“So if you ask me which my toughest club was between Hearts,Kotoko and Great Olympics, I will say Olympics.”

“Even the likes of goalkeeper Ernest Sowah and Emmanuel Clottey faced the problem I had while at Great Olympics.”

“I will urge clubs in Ghana to treat experienced players well when they return from sojourn abroad.”

“I think Great Olympics was headache for me.”

Edward Afum was the goal king in the 2008/2009 season when he played at then Premier League, Tema Youth.

He later left to join Asante in 2009 and in the process winning the 2011/2012 Ghana Premier League.

He last played for Jordan club, Shaba Al Ordon.