Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer Harry Zakour has disclosed that he is not on speaking terms with the club’s majority shareholder, Togbe Afede XIV.

This revelation comes at a time when the once-mighty club finds itself in a perilous position, needing a crucial win to avoid relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Zakour's disclosure followed Hearts of Oak's recent match at the Accra Sports Stadium, where they drew 0-0 against Great Olympics.

The draw has left both teams teetering on the edge of relegation.

Zakour, who attended the match, expressed his frustration with the current management of the club, particularly targeting Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei.

The former CEO's dissatisfaction reflects the growing discontent among former officials and fans over the club's performance.

"Togbe Afede is not in talking terms with me. We are not in good terms," Zakour revealed on Oyerepa FM. He also recounted his confrontation with Odotei during the match.

"In that heated exchange at the stadium yesterday, I told Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei that they're not doing well. They wait till the point where the club is sinking before we come and show our faces. If Odotei wants to run this club, he should sit well and run the club well."

Hearts of Oak, a club that once dominated Ghanaian and African football, including winning the CAF Champions League and achieving a treble in 2000, now face the grim prospect of relegation.

This marks the second consecutive season that the club needs a positive result on the final day to ensure their stay in the top tier.

With the decisive match against Bechem United looming, the pressure is mounting on the players and management to secure the vital points needed to preserve the club's Premier League status.