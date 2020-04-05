1 hour ago

Ex-Hearts of Oak defender, Dan Quaye has urged the local players to find ways of keeping fit before the resumption of the league.

The Coronavirus pandemic has halted sports activities globally for the past three months with the local suspended till further notice.

Sports men worldwide have been forced to adhere to a partial or a total lockdown which could affect training regime.

However, the former Great Olympics defender believes there are various forms of keeping fit as a sports man.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has slowed every activity.”

“But I want to urge them to try and keep fit no matter what.”

“Even if u are in your room you can still train because there are various forms of keeping fit as a player.”

“As a footballer you gain a lot of weight in no time if you skip training for a period.”

“So the players must resort to other means like ‘push-ups,skipping,sit ups,squatting and short sprints.”

“That will help them very much so that when the league resumes, they will not be caught off guard.” Dan Quaye told Akoma fm of Kumasi

Some countries seem to be making headway on containing the pandemic.

Austrian Club, LASK LINZ had their first return to training in batches after all staff were tested for the virus.

French second tier side, Clermont Foot will have all players tested on Saturday for the virus before they return to training the following week.

It was reported that German giants Bayern Munich had returned to training in batches with other leagues across the world mapping up strategies to resume their league behind closed doors.