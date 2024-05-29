1 hour ago

Former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, has raised significant concerns about the current state of the club, expressing frustration over the challenges plaguing the team and the difficulty in diagnosing the root cause of their struggles.

In recent weeks, the Phobians have faced a series of setbacks, managing just one victory in their last five matches.

This poor run of form has left them teetering dangerously close to the relegation zone, with their most recent defeat, a 2-0 loss to archrivals Asante Kotoko, amplifying the pressure on the team.

Sitting in 15th place on the league table with 38 points after 31 games, Hearts of Oak's predicament is cause for concern for Moore and the club's supporters.

Their upcoming fixture against Nations FC on May 31st carries immense importance as they seek to reverse their fortunes.

"It's challenging to pinpoint the exact nature of Hearts of Oak's issues," Moore remarked during an interview with Akoma FM. "There appears to be a disconnect within the team that's contributing to our struggles."

Expressing hope for the club's survival, Moore emphasized the collective effort required from all stakeholders to navigate through this challenging period.

"I'm optimistic that Hearts of Oak can avoid relegation. It's crucial that everyone, including the coaches, players, board, and supporters, understands the gravity of the situation and works together to overcome it."

With three pivotal matches remaining against Nations FC, Great Olympics, and Bechem United, Hearts of Oak faces a daunting task in securing their place in the Ghana Premier League.

The entire Hearts of Oak community is rallying behind the team, hoping for a strong finish to salvage their season and maintain their top-flight status.