Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Francis Joojo Bossman has been chosen as the paramount chief of his hometown Sekyere Krobo near Daboase in the Western Region.

The chief in waiting will officially be enstooled according to customs and traditions of the area from 7-9 January, 2022.

Bossman who was a tough tackling midfielder during his playing days with a penchant for long range shots has been given the stool name NANA GYEBRE III.

He is fondly remembered by Hearts of Oak supporters for his tenacity in midfield and his long range drives as he was part of the Hearts of Oak team that won the 2004 Confederations Cup against Kotoko via penalties.

The midfielder lasted five seasons at Hearts of Oak before he joined New Edubiase United where he lasted just a season.

He had a brief stint with Serbian side FK Sloboda Uzice,Jagodina, Sloga 33 and also played for Montenegrin side Fudbalski klub Mornar before hanging his boots in 2016.