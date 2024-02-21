1 hour ago

Former Real Sportive and Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Esme Mends has been named as the Club Licensing Manager and administrative assistant to the National Teams Department.

With a career spanning 12 years, Mends, a former Ghana Premier League winner, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

He succeeds Julius Ben Emunah, who transitions to head the Competitions Department.

Mends began his professional journey with Real Sportive in Tema, where he spent three seasons before joining Accra Hearts of Oak in 2008.

During his time with Hearts of Oak, he notably clinched the Ghana Premier League title in 2009.

His footballing journey extended internationally, featuring stints with clubs in Oman and South Africa, before retiring from professional play in 2016.

Currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Sports Coaching at the University of Education at Winneba, Mends continues to deepen his knowledge and expertise in the realm of sports management and administration.

His appointment underscores a commitment to leveraging the wealth of talent and experience within Ghanaian football to drive excellence and efficiency in administrative functions across the sport.