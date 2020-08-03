1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak striker Mahatma Otoo has signed for second tier Turkish club Bandırmaspor.

The Ghanaian striker parted ways with his former club Balikerispor after the expiration of his contract with both parties failing to agree to an extension.

Otoo, 28, endured a dismal season in the 2019/2020 season scoring just a goal and providing two assists in 27 games for Balikerispor.

Mahatma Otoo played for Accra Hearts of Oak and enjoyed a successful spell from 2009 -2013 and was crowned goal king in the local league in the 2012 season after scoring 20 goals.

Since leaving the shores of Ghana, Mahatma has played for Esperance briefly and the Sogndal,Ümraniyespor,St. Mirren among others.