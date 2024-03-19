1 hour ago

Ayinbire Norbert Elegant, former coach of Koforidua Semper Fi FC and Army Ladies Football Club, has embarked on a transformative learning experience with Dutch football giants, Ajax, in Amsterdam.

The 31-year-old promising coach is seizing the opportunity to immerse himself in the intricacies of coaching at one of Europe's most renowned clubs.

With a reputation for being an ardent and disciplined student of the game, Elegant is prioritizing knowledge expansion over immediate returns to the dugout.

During his one-week attachment stint, Elegant aims to gain practical experience and hands-on learning opportunities under the guidance of Ajax's coaching staff.

His decision to invest in this learning opportunity reflects his commitment to honing his coaching skills and understanding the nuances of football management at the highest level.

Taking to his Instagram account, Elegant expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity, emphasizing the significance of this experience in shaping his future in football coaching.

His eagerness to learn from Ajax's renowned training facilities and coaching methodologies underscores his dedication to personal and professional growth in the sport.

Elegant's journey to Amsterdam marks him as one of the privileged few coaches in Africa granted access to learn from the esteemed Johan Cruijff Arena, signaling a new chapter in his coaching career filled with potential and ambition.