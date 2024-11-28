7 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko right-back, Augustine Agyapong, has earned a trial opportunity at Serbian first-division club RFK Graficar Beograd and has been training with the team for several weeks.

The 20-year-old, who joined Asante Kotoko in 2021 from lower-tier side Delsamaco FC, previously played a pivotal role in the club's 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title-winning campaign.

He contributed with a goal and an assist in 13 matches that season.

Agyapong's time with the Ghanaian giants ended with the termination of his contract at the close of last season, leaving him without a club.

However, he has now found a fresh opportunity with Graficar Beograd, where he is determined to impress and secure a permanent spot on the team.

During his trial, Agyapong has participated in several matches, showcasing his skills and commitment under the watchful eye of manager Marko Nedic.

Agyapong's experience includes representing the Black Satellites at the 2022 WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger and the Maurice Revello Tournament in France the same year.

Currently, RFK Graficar Beograd sits in 6th place in the Serbian Prva Liga with 25 points after 16 matches.

The club will next face Sloven Ruma on November 30, 2024, as Agyapong continues to fight for a long-term deal with the team.