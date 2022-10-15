3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper and captain Felix Annan says he has no regrets on marrying his beloved wife midway through the season.

The Kotoko captain got married to his long time girlfriend Francisca Yeboah in Dormaa Ahenkro in January 2020 when Kotoko were on the verge of playing a crucial league game against Accra Hearts of Oak.

Since then, he lost his place in the goalpost to then second choice Kwame Baah and that continued till the season was truncated.

He made a total appearance of four for the club before the 2019/2020 league season was truncated.

The wedding ultimately cost him his place at the Black Stars as he was the only local player to have been included in Ghana's squad for the 2019 AFCON.

“Even though I lost my position at Kotoko, I do not regret the decision I took to marry my wife in the course of the season." he told Nhyira Fm in an interview.

“No way, I will never and ever regret marrying my wife. I don’t think I am unprofessional to fix my wedding ceremony on a league date.

“My wife and her family were based in the UK then and I had planned my wedding way back before we started the league because at that time, there was no league.

“So, my wife and the family had to fly from the UK and we couldn’t change the plans,” he said.

The 27-year-old now plays for US-based club, Maryland Bob Cats FC.

Annan joined Kotoko in 2011 from defunct Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord and rose through the ranks after loan spell at WAFA before leaving in September 2021.