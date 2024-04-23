5 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has been appointed as the assistant coach of the newly established national U-19 male team, as announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday.

Bekoe, 37, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having transitioned into coaching several years ago. He previously served as the head coach of Division Two side, Montreal United FC, starting in 2021.

The GFA expressed confidence in Bekoe's expertise and positive energy, noting that it will complement the strong leadership of Abdul Karim Zito, the head coach of the U-19 team.

The formation of the U-19 team aligns with the GFA's strategy of constructing a developmental pathway for young Ghanaian players, aiming to groom them for success at the national level.

Abdul Karim Zito, who currently coaches Dreams FC and has overseen their remarkable journey in the CAF Confederation Cup, brings considerable experience and tactical acumen to his new role.

He has previously achieved success with the U20 WAFU Championship in 2020 and the U20 Africa Cup of Nations title in 2021, showcasing his ability to develop young talents into competitive players on the international stage.

With Zito's leadership and Bekoe's assistance, the national U-19 team aims to nurture young talent and instill a culture of consistent excellence within all national teams.

Zito's previous experience as the head coach of the national U-15 and U-17 teams further enhances his suitability for this role, ensuring that the team is well-equipped for success in youth football development.