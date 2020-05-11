6 minutes ago

Ex-Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe has opened up on the last club he wishes to play before hanging his boot.

“I wish to play more years but in Ghana the media retire experienced players quickly.”

“My wish was to retire in Kotoko but when I returned to them the deal could not go through.”

“ I wanted a 2-year-contract at Kotoko because I am now 33-years.” Bekoe said on Akoma fm.

“But I can still serve Kotoko in a different capacity since the club is an institution.”

Bekoe played just a season at Kotoko but left a mark at the Porcupine Warriors.

He was the top scorer in the 1997/1998 season with 13 goals where he also won the league with Kotoko.

He left to join Egyptian Club, Petrojet in a 4 and a half year deal.

The 33-year-old also played for Liberty Professionals in Dansoman and Kpandu Hearts of Lions then in the Ghana Premier League.

He signed for Berekum Chelsea after the expiration of his Petrojet contract in 2010.

He later joined Sekondi Hasaacas briefly and Kenyan side AFC Leopard.