Abdul Fatawu Safiu scored his first hat trick for his side Trelleborgs FF in their emphatic 4-1 victory over Dalkurd in the Swedish Superettan League on Saturday.

The striker was simply unstoppable as he scored all three goals in the first half in the heavy win against Dalkurd at the Vångavallen.

Trelleborgs were overwhelming favourites for the game as they had an impressive record going into the game as they had a win, drawn two and lost one while the away side had lost all five games.

The home side opened the floodgates very early in the game as Erik Andersson scored in the 6th minute of the game.

Abdul Fatawu Safiu added the second for Trelleborgs with a well taken goal in the 11th minute before the lead was reduced after the away side converted from the spot through Kerfala Cissoko in the 21 st minute.

The former Asante Kotoko striker put the game beyond the away side when he scored a quick fire brace in the 41st and 43rd minutes of the game.

Fatawu Safiu was replaced in the 83rd minute by Henrik Johansson to a rousing applause from the bench after scoring his first hat trick since joining the club last year.

It is his first goals this term in 8 league matches played so far.