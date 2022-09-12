3 hours ago

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra will touch down in Accra - Ghana later this evening for an official visit.

The 41-year-old ex-France international is in Ghana for the launch of his autobiography which is titled ‘I Love This Game’.

After Ghana he is expected to head to Nigeria, his home country of Senegal and Ivory Coast before returning to his base in Europe.

Evra is scheduled to arrive in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday evening.

He is expected to be given a rousing welcome by the Manchester United Supporters group of Ghana when he touches down.

Evra spent eight years at Manchester United where he won 14 titles with Manchester United before joining Juventus, where he also scooped five titles.