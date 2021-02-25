1 hour ago

There have been varied reports linking former Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu to the vacant Accra Hearts of Oak hot seat.

But it appears that is wide off the mark as the former Asokwa Deportivo gaffer is inching closer to the Ashantigold coach job.

The miners parted ways with Serbian coach Milovan Cirkovic after months away from the club due to ill health.

Coach Samuel Boadu has a burgeoning reputation in the local game as he is regarded as one of the brilliant emerging coaches.

Samuel Boadu has the last few years performed creditably well with his Medeama team topping the Ghana Premier League table the last two seasons when the league was truncated due to varied reasons.