1 hour ago

Former Medeama SC striker, Godbless Asamoah has opened up on the best coaches he has worked with in his career.

Asamoah, who played for a host of clubs in Ghana before traveling outside, rated veteran coach, Bashir Hayford ahead of former Medeama coach, Augustine Adotey and late Yusif Abubakar, formerly of Aduana Stars.

“I have worked with numerous coaches in Ghana in my career.”

“Bashir Hayford, Augustine Adotey and Yusif Abubakar are some top coaches I worked with while playing in Ghana.”

“However if I want to rate them, I will put Bashir Hayford ahead of Augustine Adotey and Yusif Abubakar in third.”

“If these coaches repose confidence in you, you are just too good to go as a player.” Godbless Asamoah tole Akoma fm of Kumasi.

Godbless Asamoah played domestic football with the defunct Teteatenpong before joining the then Kessben FC in Kumasi after returning from South African lower tier side, Hall Juventus.

He joined Medeama when Kessben FC was taken over by Moses Parker and rechristened Medeama SC.

He was loaned out to help Medeama’s feeder club Wassaman qualify for the Premier league before returning to the Mauve and Yellow.

Asamoah after his spell on the local scene left to join Nigerian club, Dolphins FC which was later changed to Rivers United.

He left Rivers United to play for fellow Nigerian club, Sunshine Stars for one season after the league was cancelled.

His continental sojourn continued when he left Sunshine Stars to join Libyan club, New Benghazi before terminating his contract due to the turmoil in the country.

The 29-year-old now plies his trade with Beninois club, ESAE fc.