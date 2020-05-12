8 minutes ago

A former National Treasurer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said his entire household is living in luxury under President Akufo-Addo.

Alhaji Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, popularly called Alhaji PMC, revealed that, his defunct construction firm was revived due to the benevolence of the government.

He recounted how under the Mahama government, he had to beg to feed his family, because he was seen as an ardent supporter of late former President Atta Mills.

Narrating his ordeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Friday, Alhaji PMC, said under former President Mahama, he could not get a single contract even as the national treasurer of NDC.

The former treasurer recounted how a Road Minister, Innusah Fuseini, under NDC walked him out of his office, because he didn’t book an appointment to buttress his point.

However, since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to power, Alhaji PMC, said he has benefited from numerous road contracts from the present Road Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta, who also ensures that he is paid regularly, sometimes just by a mere telephone call to the minister.

“The contracts are coming like water. I’m currently working on Wenchi and Sampa town roads. I’m a happy man,” he stated.

What even intrigues him, the NDC man said is the warm reception he gets from Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta.

“I have the Minister’s numbers and when my money delays, I just call him and he makes sure I’m paid. I can feed my family very well under NPP,” Alhaji PMC added.

He said he is on political retirement for fear of being attacked by “Mahama hungry dogs.”

Alhaji PMC, was given the Dansoman roads in Accra under John Evans Atta Mills to execute, but it took him a long time and an avalanche of criticism of the government to finish the contract.

Same man was also given the Adaklu-Ho roads in the Volta region, but till date he has not executed the job.

Last Friday, when the issue came up, he said the contract was given to him but without money to execute, hence the delay but he announced that the Akufo-Addo government which has been nice to him, has given him the money to complete the job.

The ex-NDC national treasure who sounded very bitter, against the opposition NDC and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, hoped that he would finish the work soon and drive out his trucks and other construction equipment from the site.

Source: The Herald