A former Third National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) failed to mention a hospital project the government has started and completed in the Ashanti Region, the party's stronghold.

Michael Omari Wadie was challenged on Onua TV (May 22) to mention a single project that had been completed since 2017 when the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government came into office.

He struggled to mention one off head even as he tried searching on his phone.

Onua Maakye host, Captain Smart and co-guest Hopeson Adorye, dismissed his reference to the Sewia Hospital project with Captain Smart stating: "Mahama built Sewia, its completed and has been left to rot in the bush."

When Hopeson Adorye asked whether Omari Wadie could not even reference a single of the Agenda 111 hospital projects, he said "some of the said projects are due to be commissioned in September 2024."

Smart and Adorye concluded that the NPP had in reality not completed any such project.

Adorye lamented the recent case where Vice President Bawumia promised to see to the Pwalugu Dam completion even when the project had been started as far back as 2019.

Watch the exchange below: