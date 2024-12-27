2 hours ago

Former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has slammed Ernest Owusu-Bempah, the Deputy National Communication Director of the party, over his prediction that the incoming Mahama government will plunge Ghana into another power crisis and that there would be untoward crisis.

According to him, NPP communicators saying such things are ignorantly saying that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government failed.

The former MP, who made these comments in an interview on Joy Prime on December 24, 2024, said that these comments only question the record of the Akufo-Addo government and the status of the Ghana they are leaving behind after 8 years in office.

“Let me take this opportunity to advise all NPP members, especially those who are part of the government and communicators, that we haven't handed over to the NDC yet. Nana Addo Dankwa is the President of the Republic of Ghana. As we speak, though, we have a President-elect.

“So those who are talking, I don't want to use the word childish talking or whatever. How should somebody like Owusu-Bempeh go and say that there will be hardship and dumsor very soon? Why do you think you should say this? Why is your president still the president?” he quizzed.

He added, “If you are using the word soon, somebody may ask you what foundation have you put there that you think very soon or soon there will be hardship? Are you telling Ghanaians that you haven't managed the economy and the energy sector well, so they should expect hardship? We should stop this.”

What Owusu-Bempeh said:

The Deputy National Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party asserted that Ghanaians would soon regret choosing the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC’s) John Dramani Mahama over his party’s candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the recent 2024 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Oyerepa TV, shared on Monday, December 23, 2024, Owusu-Bempah predicted that there will be untold economic hardships under the government of President-Elect John Dramani Mahama.

He added that very soon, the country would return to the dreaded days of intermittent power supply, which became popularly known as dumsor.

“John Mahama would soon show Ghanaians pepper, there would be dumsor coming soon in the energy sector, expect it. Dumsor would be coming soon, there would be a lot of serious economic hardship coming soon. Listen to me, I’m prophesying. And there is a lot in our educational system, probably they would not have a lot of money to pay for the Free SHS.

“I have worked with great leaders and I know how they operate. That is why I’m telling you that there is not going to be anything new under the sun under John Dramani Mahama,” he said.