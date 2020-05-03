14 minutes ago

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, Mr. John Agyekum Kuffour has appealed to the Asantehene, the Owner of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko to appoint competent and committed people who have the club in their heart to manage the club's affairs.

On the occasion of the 70th birthday of Otumfour Osei Tutu II, His Excellency Kuffour in an interview with Manhyia Palace based radio station, Opemsour FM, heaped praises on the great king for his exemplary leadership and achievements.

Kuffour, who is an ex Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko, could not have concluded the conversation without making comments about the club.

“As you know, I was once made the Chairman of Kotoko but I had to divert to politics to serve Ghana” the highly respected statesman said.

He went ahead to urge leadership of the club to see to the welfare of the players. “I know injuries are part of the game, reason why I would urge the managers to see to the welfare of the players, they must be paid well and have good insurance policies to cover them because their lives could be ruined through injuries.

"Elsewhere footballers are paid better than Doctors, Lawyers and other professionals but what do we see here in Ghana, players being paid less than a Ghc 1000, what happens if they get injured and can’t play anymore?”

He also took time to have some words for the footballers.

“And to the footballers, I’m clamouring for your well being but you must also serve the club (Asante Kotoko) with your hearts.

"The moment you are given the privilege to wear the Kotoko jersey, remember you’re serving one of the biggest clubs in Africa and that, you must serve with all your heart”

Kuffour pleaded with the Great King to appoint competent people to steer affairs at the club.

“The struggle for leadership at Kotoko is real due to how lucrative the club looks, so I will plead with Otumfour to appoint people who understand the game and will lead the club with truth. The leaders should also be protected due to the fact that there are other people who will attempt to bring them down through gossips” he concluded

His Royal Majesty Otumfou Osei Tutu II has named a three-member Committee to investigate Asante Kotoko.