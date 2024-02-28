51 minutes ago

Veteran Ghanaian musician KK Kabobo has received support from former President John Dramani Mahama and GHAMRO.

The news was first broken by broadcaster Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, who visited him and shared his video and pictures on social media.

The Highlife icon looked pale and weak and had difficulty speaking. He said he had been in pain for a long time and had spent a lot of money on medical bills.

Agyemang appealed to the public to support the musician, who is also a pastor, with donations and prayers.

Speaking in a live interview with Hitz FM on February 27, 2024, KK Kabobo said he was diagnosed with the ailment after noticing some sharp pains in his abdomen.

He also stated that he had received an amount of GH¢2,000 from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation as support for his treatment.

He, however, appealed for more support, stating that he has to pay an amount of GH¢3,000 for tests and medication anytime he visits the hospital.

"GHAMRO was here; they gave me GH¢2,000 for medication. Some other groups based in Takoradi were also able to raise some money, which they donated," he said.

NDC flagbearer and former president of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has also offered his support for KK Kabobo.

According to Barima Kaakyire Agyemang on his Facebook page, the former president donated GH¢5,000 to the veteran artiste.

"After I broke the story of Veteran Musician Orignal K. Κ. Kabobo, the flagbearer of the NDC His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has donated 5000gh to him... God bless you, H.E. The family is grateful," he posted.

Kobena Kwakye Kabobo, known as KK Kabobo, is a legendary Highlife artiste who has recorded many hit songs, such as 'Onyame Ahu Wo,' 'Nyatse Nyatse Girl,' and 'Running Away.'

In 2012, he was ordained as a Reverend Minister by Covenant Mission Bible College in Achimota after completing a three-month intensive Bible study course.

He said he chose to serve God because he had faced many challenges in life, but pastors, prophets, and apostles encouraged him to use his gift to bless others.

He continued to make music but switched to gospel songs.

