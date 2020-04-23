41 minutes ago

Tension is brewing in East Legon in Accra between the only Independent Presidential Candidate in the 2016 election, Jacob Osei Yeboah, and some unknown persons who are said to be from the seat of government over the ownership of four plots of land situated at East Legon.

Mr. Osei Yeboah is said to have threatened to storm the site with macho men to defend and secure the land he claims he bought legitimately in 2009 from the rightful owners.

Currently, there is a development ongoing at the site but frantic efforts to identify which institution or individual is embarking on the development have proved futile as the East Legon Police, under whose jurisdiction the land falls, have refused to disclose the identity of the developer.

Speaking on the issue on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa hosted by Bright Kwasi Asempa on Thursday, JOY 2012 said the land in question was in possession of the government but in 2008, then-President Kufour ordered its reversal to families.

He explained in Twi that “those lands were reverted to the chief in 2008 when the state could not make use of it. This was during the [former] President Kufuor era when he said all the lands must be reverted to the chiefs when they are not used”.

“I bought the land from Militse We family so I applied for land title from the Lands Commission and they wrote to me that a portion of that land belongs to one Emmanuel Nii Bortey. I consulted that Nii Bortey to purchase that portion and he wrote his consent to the Commission indicating he had relinquished his interest in that portion to me…this was in 2013,” he added.

Mr. Osei Yeboah explained that moment after this, “this same Lands Commission wrote to me that one Ibrahim Sibi had interest in the land. So, we met Seidu Ibrahim and he also wrote his consent indicating he had given the land to me. This was in 2014”.

JOY 2012 said he started development on the land but one day, he had a call from his informant that some police personnel had come to demolish his property on the land.

He said he traced the order to demolish the property and it took him to the police headquarters, where he came to know the police officer who issued the order had been transferred to peacekeeping duties.

“That police officer was transferred for Peace Keeping operations so I ended the matter,” he explained.

“I went back to secure the land title from Lands Commission and again, they wrote to me that one Kofi Anum Family are the owners of the land. This was around 2017 so I had to pay additional money to Kofi Anum Family.”

He said the Lands Commission gave him the land title, awaiting the certificate but the Commission wrote back to him that the land belongs to the government.

He noted that the Commission requested him to write to them to release the land to him and he obliged.

Mr. Osei Yeboah said before the President Nana Akufo-Addo announced a lockdown in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, he had information that some people had come to demolish his property on the land and had started development.

He said he went there and the contractor said it was “order from Jubilee House” but refused to mention names of those who are behind.

JOY 2012 said the case is currently being handled by the police in East Legon who are also refusing to disclose the identity of those building on the land and all efforts to trace the person had proved futile.

He explained that his lawyer was ready to serve the contractor at the East Legon Police in front of the Commander but they refused to take the writ.

Mr. Osei Yeboah is, therefore, threatening to storm the place with macho men to secure his land if those behind the construction are not revealed to him for him to serve him with a court writ.

All efforts to reach the East Legon Divisional Police Commander, Supt Kwame Gyesi Asare, on phone for his reactions to the issue proved futile.