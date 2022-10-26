53 minutes ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has commended the Kurt Okraku led administration for bringing vitality into our football after taking over from the Normalization Committee that replaced the erstwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi administration.

President Simeon-Okraku and his Executive Council took over the reins of Ghana Football in October 2019. Prior to that, the sport was in the hands of a Normalization Committee chaired by Business mogul Dr. Kofi Amoah for about 16-months following the Anas Expose that sought to expose some corrupt officials in Ghana football.

The Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku led administration is credited for the implementation of the Catch Them Young refereeing policy, construction of an Astro Turf at Bolgatanga, upgrade of the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram, free supply of footballs to Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League and Juvenile League Clubs, securing of sponsorship for the three elite competitions (Premier, Division One, Women’s Premier League) as well as the national Juvenile League.

Under this administration the Black Stars has qualified for a record 4th World Cup, as the Black Satellites won the WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations and the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in 2019 in Mauritania.

Aside the aforementioned, the Kurt Okraku led Administration is also credited for the implementation of the Borehole project where about 63 boreholes have already been constructed to improve domestic competitions across the country.

President Mahama - Ghana’s fourth President of the fourth Republic was speaking during a meeting with Executives of the Ghana Football Association on Friday, October 21, 2022.

‘’We know that under this administration, the GFA has brought some more vitality into our football and we are all supporting this administration to make sure we move football to the next level’’ former President Mahama said.

‘’I know there are challenges in the domestic League because our people are more interested in the foreign League and so people don’t come to the stadium as they should but it is normally a good family entertainment, but we need to raise the standard so people will love to come to the stadium’’.

‘’There has been concerns about refereeing and so it depresses the quality of the league but we have faith that you have all that in hand and we will continue to support you. My doors are open and if there is anything you think as a former President, I can do to bring in any moral encouragement, don’t hesitate to let me know’’ President Mahama added.