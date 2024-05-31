2 hours ago

Sharaf Mahama, son of former Ghanaian President John Mahama, has officially become a certified FIFA agent after successfully completing his badge.

The former President's son was aspiring to be a professional football player but was unsuccessful but has still decided to stay in the game by switching over to player management.

"I'm thrilled to announce that I have passed the FIFA Agent Examinations and am now licensed as an official FIFA Agent," Mahama shared on his social media pages. "This is in pursuit of my passion to contribute to the development of football in Ghana and the world at large."

This means that Sharaf Mahama can now facilitate the transfer of players from all across the world.

World football governing body FIFA introduced the FIFA agent's exams in 2023.